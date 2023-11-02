Mason boys soccer outlasts De La Salle in PK’s to reach first state championship since 2015

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - The last time the Mason boys soccer team won a Division 2 regional title was back in 2015, where the Bulldogs went on to win two more games en route to its last state championship.

After capturing another regional title on Thursday, the 11th-ranked Bulldogs had to hold off Warren De La Salle Collegiate in a wild D2 state semifinal, outlasting the Pilots 3-2 in penalty kicks to make a return trip to the state title game.

“I don’t know if there’s words to explain the roller coaster that we just went on. The only thing that I can really say is I’m just super proud of these guys,” Mason head coach Jacob Derby said. “That’s playoff soccer. It’s ups and downs.”

Junior Mendi Rexhepi has been the catalyst for this Bulldog attack and showed up when his team needed him most, with goals both in regulation and the overtime period.

“We knew we had to take care of business. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Rexhepi said. “We’ve been talking about this year and next year for us ever since we were seven, eight years old. We saw the 2015 team win their state championship and we wanted that. We worked hard for it and it means the world to us that we have the opportunity to do it Saturday.”

Teams played to a scoreless draw until Mason finally broke the ice in the 77th minute, when a Brock Straub centering ball couldn’t be played cleanly before Rexhepi was closest to the ball on the re-direct goal.

De La Salle responded less than two minutes later, and forced overtime, where just a minute and a half in, Rexhepi netted his second goal on the night,

The Pilots found another equalizer late in the second overtime to send the game to penalty kicks.

The Bulldogs capitalized on their first two PK attempts, while De La Salle finally found the net on its third try, which was quickly answered by Collin Winters to force De La Salle to need a goal to stay in it.

Its final shot attempt plunked off the cross bar before the Mason team spilled onto the field after a thrilling win.

“I’m just so proud of my guys, we’ve been working at this for so long and it’s been a lot of things that we’ve given up as individuals and as a team,” Derby said. “We’ll be playing on Saturday in the state final. We’re just so excited for that opportunity.”

Mason will play Grand Rapids Christian for the Division 2 state championship game at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Grand Ledge High School.

