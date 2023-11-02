Lansing receives over $6 million in revitalization, placemaking grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing received $6 million in state grant funding to help address the COVID-19 impacts and community revitalization needs in the city.

Mayor Andy Shor announced Thursday the city received the grant through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP 2.0).

“This is absolutely incredible news for the City of Lansing. These dollars are so important to the future of so many of the projects we applied for in this RAP 2.0 grant. We applied for these grant dollars with several partner organizations to make a real difference in our community. Moving forward we will review the award criteria and start the process of figuring out where to allocate the appropriate funding to eligible projects that were in our grant application,” said Mayor Schor. “Thank you to Governor Whitmer and the MEDC for recognizing the significant impact that these projects would have on the City of Lansing and for our residents. We look forward to announcing more details about the projects being funded through this grant in the near future.”

The City of Lansing partnered with several community agencies and organizations for RAP 2.0 funding through the Subgrant Program. Projects being funded through the award include the following:

Child and Family Charities (401 W. Greenlawn Ave): $1 Million

Through this funding, Child and Family Charities will expand their behavioral and health services into the three vacant buildings on the old McLaren Greenlawn Campus. The renovations of these buildings will provide significant behavioral health, prevention, intervention, and support services to the Lansing community.

“Child and Family Charities is thrilled to receive these funds to repurpose the former McLaren Greenlawn campus. This project is instrumental in enhancing access to a continuum of care, specifically addressing the critical mental health needs within our community. Aligned with the priorities of our region, this investment represents a significant stride in improving access to mental health services at a time when children and families are struggling,” said Julie Thomasma, Chief Executive Officer.

3700 Waverly Center (3700 S. Waverly): $1 Million

Through this funding, 3700 S. Waverly will be transformed into 3700 Waverly Center. This project is revitalizing this commercial center and transforming it into an asset for the neighboring communities. This investment will support the daycare currently housed here by doubling its size and capacity. The project aims to bring in other vital community services such as a commercial kitchen, cafe, a community hub, working space, an outdoor community kiosk, an outdoor farmers market, weekly education and training courses and workshops.

“This RAP Grant begins the transformation of 3700 Waverly from blight to becoming an engaging community center on the Waverly Corridor. We are grateful to the City and MEDC for putting trust in us to make this community vision become a reality,” stated Brent Forsberg of TA Forsberg Realty.

“We, at the Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber, take immense pride in our involvement in this transformative project in southwest Lansing. This grant, coupled with the unwavering commitment of our city’s leadership in securing it, marks a monumental stride in revitalizing a neglected part of our city. This multiyear effort embodies the essence of collaboration, community spirit, and an unyielding determination for rejuvenation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the MEDC and the city for providing us with the means to empower our community’s self-improvement,” said Chaz Carrillo, President of the GLHC.

ROECO, the former Frandor Sears store (3131 E. Michigan Ave): $1 Million

This project will attract retailers, entertainment venues, and restaurants to Lansing, providing new and exciting options for residents and visitors alike.

“ROECO is on track to become a highly energized destination site.” Said Founder and CEO of Gillespie Group, Pat Gillespie. “The grant awarded from the Revitalization and Placemaking Program by the City of Lansing will help to fuel the transformation of the former Sears site into a dynamic development with entertainment, shopping, and dining options - building upon the energy of the Lansing & East Lansing connecting corridor.”

Prudden Wheel Lofts (700 May St): $2 Million

This will help the city advance the goals set forth in the adopted Sustainability Action Plan by installing a solar photovoltaic (PV) system to generate renewable electricity. The solar system will provide power for the tenants and all common areas, lighting, elevators, HVAC systems, and other electrical loads, resulting in residents living utility-cost-free.

H Urban Development stated: “By repurposing Prudden Wheel Lofts into housing and using the canopy to harness solar power, we are not only embracing adaptive reuse but also taking a significant step towards building a sustainable community. This innovative approach demonstrates our commitment to using renewable energy and reducing our carbon footprint. This is a clear illustration of H Urban Development’s ability to creatively repurpose existing structures to fulfill present community needs and make progress toward a more environmentally friendly future.”

The Iris, the former Parks Furniture (900-916 W. Saginaw), for redevelopment of a historic building along the West Saginaw corridor into commercial and workforce housing: $1 Million

The proposal includes 11 new attainable residential units aimed at addressing the Missing Middle housing gap, as well as over 11,000 sq ft. of rehabilitated commercial space that will offer career training opportunities, refugee employment support, and childcare access through a partnership with locally owned and operated DRM International Learning Center. Additionally, The Iris will offer local retail business space.

Last year, during the first RAP grant funding process, Lansing was successful in obtaining funding for several key projects in the city, including:

Capital Area Housing Partnership - Walter French project: $5M

Downtown Lansing, Inc - Macotta Club restaurant incubator program: $1.5M

The Lansing Center - Renovations: $194,375

Ingham County Land Bank - Pointe West Condos (1209 W. Saginaw): $1M

