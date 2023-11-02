Infant mortality rate rises 3%, largest increase in 20 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an alarming statistic. Infant mortality rose three percent across the nation last year—the largest in two decades.

There’s no one-root cause for this sudden spike, but healthcare professionals in Lansing said they are also seeing increases in maternal complications.

In pregnancy, a lot has to go right for a baby to have a healthy first year—and that’s not always possible.

It’s challenging for medical professionals to pin down one cause of infant deaths. A maternal-fetal specialist at Sparrow, Dr. Abby Ramseyer, said a mother may not be able to carry a baby to full term, which might cause some issues.

“We’re all also seeing more and more moms that are that are sicker getting pregnant and having more complications,” said Dr. Ramseyer. “So the Big Driver, I think, in the increase in infant mortality is the increase in our preterm delivery rate. So by delivering babies earlier, then there are complications with prematurity, and some of that is, you know, spontaneous preterm labor. Some of it is indicated preterm deliveries due to severe maternal disease.”

Dr. Ramseyer said the best way to keep both the mother and the baby healthy is to seek prenatal care that starts as soon as mothers know they’re pregnant.

Another potential factor is a correlation between infant deaths and a rise in cases of flu or Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

After a couple of years of precautions from the COVID pandemic, flu and RSV cases are taking an upward trend. A gynecologist with McLaren, Dr. Brian Tesler, said physicians are trying to encourage mothers to keep up-to-date with their vaccinations to help take care of their babies during pregnancy and infancy.

“Right after, there was an increase, and we noted that as well, too, and you know just changes in the Public’s eye and view of vaccines for new ones and newborns,” said Dr. Tesler. “That’s something that we work with. I’m an OB-GYN, and we work with that quite a bit with moms and talking to them and educating them, so we know that that’s a challenge for a lot of people after that time period. But I think it makes sense that those things are on the rise again, and that’s going to, unfortunately, cause a lot of Infant deaths which we’ve otherwise could have maybe avoided.”

Experts said they cannot figure out why precisely that number has gone up when it’s been gradually decreasing since the start of the 21st century.

Other causes of infant death that have increased include bacterial meningitis.

