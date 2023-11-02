Improving Mid-Michigan freeways: new lanes, new ramps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, lane closures caused headaches for some Mid-Michigan drivers. It’s part of a larger effort to improve US 127, and is estimated to last until 2026.

From Bath to Holt, US 127 will be completely re-constructed. They’re changing on-ramps and more, hoping to make Michigan’s freeways safer.

One of the bigger changes is the addition of a third lane to US 127 between I-96 and I-496. Mid-Michiganders at the pump Wednesday say it’s long overdue.

“Yeah, they need another lane in there,” said Stephen Williams, a Dimondale resident.

“I actually just dealt with it, I got cut off,” said Audrey Loyd, a Perry resident who works near the construction.

“You gotta cross over multiple lanes in order to go eastbound on I96. There’s a lot of sideswipe crashes, that sort of thing,” said Trevor Block, a Lansing Construction Engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Based on crash data and meant to improve safety. MDOT is extending some ramps to allow more time to speed up, break, and turn. It’s part of a 62 million-dollar project on US 127 stretching from Jackson to DeWitt, funded by the Rebuilding Michigan Program.

“I mean it’s like kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to get to do so much work at once. We’ve never had budgets like this before,” said Block.

“I just hope it wraps up here soon though,” said MSU student Kenny Roberts as he laughed.

Although this project may be adding some time to your daily commutes, the Michigan Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for workers.

“We’re still seeing you know some crashes leading up to the work zone right now,” said Block.

In addition to improving safety, they hope the final product will reduce travel times through rush hour. Giving people breathing room time to get where they need to go.

“The construction’s been pretty unfortunate some days, but if it’s gonna make it easier to drive in the end it’s worth it.,” said Loyd.

“It’s some growing pains with all the construction that’s out there, but you know we still have several years left, but I’m just excited to see when it’s all done,” said Block.

Asking for patience... as traffic gets slightly worse before it gets better.

The US 127 project will be broken into many parts. The portion between I96 and I496 has an estimated finish date of 2025.

