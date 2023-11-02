Heavy first responder presence WB I-96 prompts road closure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A serious crash closed parts of WB I96 on Wednesday, prompting a large first responder reaction.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:23 Wednesday night on Westbound I-96 near Williamston Rd. It’s currently unclear what caused the crash, but a semi-truck had run off the road.

The area is currently closed at time of writing.

At least four fire trucks and two tow trucks were spotted alongside other emergency vehicles.

News 10 is on-scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.