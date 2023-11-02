Advertise With Us

Heavy first responder presence WB I-96 prompts road closure

WB I96 closed due to crash
WB I96 closed due to crash(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A serious crash closed parts of WB I96 on Wednesday, prompting a large first responder reaction.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:23 Wednesday night on Westbound I-96 near Williamston Rd. It’s currently unclear what caused the crash, but a semi-truck had run off the road.

The area is currently closed at time of writing.

At least four fire trucks and two tow trucks were spotted alongside other emergency vehicles.

News 10 is on-scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

