Flour Child Bakery opens a ‘grand’ new event space in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Flour Child Bakery is expanding and recently opened up a new event space perfect for so many corporate events, parties and trainings, graduation open-houses, micro weddings, and more.

They also can provide all of the same pastries, bagels, and sandwiches that people love from next door.

The space is perfect for hosting a small-to-medium amount of people and is very versatile. You can move tables and chairs around for different types of seating, use the projector with screen and there is even room for a stage.



Flour Child Bakery is beginning to offer custom cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations, and events.

But mark your calendar for the Holiday Market that will be taking place in this new space.

The Indoor Holiday Market is Sunday Nov 5 8am-12pm at Flour Child Banquet and Event Room at 323 S Bridge st. Grand Ledge, MI 488371. Several vendors will be there that will be perfect to start your holiday shopping with.

For more information and to reserve a room: https://www.flourchildbakeryandcafe.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.