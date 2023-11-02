First Alert Weather Forecast

Advertise With Us

Mainly dry weekend ahead
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few peeks at the sun will start our Friday, but most of the day should be mostly cloudy. Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Gusty winds are expected at times today. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible this afternoon. We should hold on to dry weather this evening with temperatures near 50º. Overnight a front drops through the area and will bring the chance of rain showers. Low temperatures tonight fall back to near 40º.

Overall the weekend looks pretty good for the first weekend of November. We start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will struggle to make it to the low 50s by the late afternoon. The forecast for Sunday has improved with partly cloudy skies now expected. High temperatures Sunday top out in the mid 50s.

A storm system heading through the northern Great Lakes will bring the return of rain Sunday night into Monday. A small chance exists for possibly a thunderstorm Monday, too. Monday will be another windy day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60º. The warmer air pulled north into the area Monday in typical November fashion will not last long. High temperatures are back near 50º Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the mid 40s by next Thursday. On and off rain showers are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Don’t forget that we “Fall Back” into Standard Time late on Saturday night, when 2:00 AM will shift to become 1:00 AM. The sunrise in Lansing on Saturday is at 8:15 AM and the sunset is at 6:27 PM, then on Sunday they become 7:17 AM and 5:26 PM.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 3, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 36º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1951
  • Jackson Record High: 76º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: 14º 1951

