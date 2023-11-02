EB I-94 at Dearing Road closes due to crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-94 at Dearing Road is closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 and said all lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

