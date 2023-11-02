Advertise With Us

Disability Connections brings community together in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An organization that helps people with disabilities live independent lives held an event in Jackson Wednesday night.

The theme of this year’s special event was “disability inclusion.” Every fall for the past 25 years, Disability Connections has hosted this event with the help of sponsors.

One of the guests on Nov. 1 was the University of Michigan Accessibility Team. It was an opportunity for those who attended to learn about accessible sports for those with disabilities.

“In our room here, we have a variety of different sports, sporting opportunities,” said John Hart, the executive director of Disability Connections. “We have seated volleyball, we have a thing called goalball, rugby.”

Organizers said the goal is to teach others about disabilities by bringing everyone in the community together, whether they have a disability or not.

