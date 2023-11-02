Decision 2023 Voter Guide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The November general election is approaching. Find out about the candidates and proposals on this year’s ballot.

News 10 gathered the list of candidates and ballot proposals Mid-Michiganders would see on their ballot on Election Day.

Ingham County

Lansing City Council At-Large (Vote for not more than 2) (40 Precincts)

Tamera Carter

Missy Lilje

Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu

Jody Washington

Lansing City Council 1st Ward (Vote for not more than 1) (10 Precincts)

Ryan Kost

Michael VandeGuchte

Lansing City Council 3rd Ward (Vote for not more than 1) (10 Precincts)

Adam Hussain

King L. Robertson

East Lansing City Council At-Large (Vote for not more than 3) (14 Precincts)

Erik Altmann

Daniel E. Bollman

Noel Garcia, Jr.

Rebecca Kasen

Mark S. Meadows

Joshua Ramirez-Roberts

Kerry Ebersole Singh

Christopher A. Wardell

Leslie City Council (Vote not more than 3) (1 Precinct)

Collin Baker

WRITE-IN: Brandon Hunter

WRITE-IN: John Sharick

City of East Lansing

Proposed amendment to the East Lansing City Charter to change to commencement date of City Council Member terms of office (17 Precincts)

Currently, the City of East Lansing Charter establishes that City Council member terms of office begin the Tuesday following that City election. The City Council is proposing that Charter Section 3.3 be amended to change the commencement date of City Council member terms of office to the first Tuesday following January 1 of the following calendar year, and shall be effective beginning at the next regular City election. Shall the amendment as proposed be adopted? YES [ ] NO [ ]

Proposed amendment to the East Lansing Charter to change the City Council composition to seven members (17 precincts)

Currently, the City of East Lansing Charter establishes that the City Council be composed of five (5) members. The City Council is proposing that Charter Chapters 3 and 4 be amended to change the composition of the City Council to seven (7) members, of which the additional members shall be elected at the next regular City election as established by Charter. Shall the amendment as proposed be adopted? YES [ ] NO [ ]

3.1a Ranked Choice Voting (17 Precincts)

In the event the Michigan Bureau of elections certifies the process for the use of ranked choice voting beginning in the election of 2023, or such subsequent odd year election once the conditions of a certified process are satisfied, the City Council shall be elected in the manner prescribed in this section. YES [ ] NO [ ]

City of Lansing

Lansing City Charter General Revision (40 Precincts)

Shall there be a general revision of the Lansing City Charter? YES [ ] NO [ ]

City of Leslie

Proposal A (1 Precinct)

A proposed amendment to Section 2.13 (Non-Discrimination and Civil Rights) of the Leslie City Charter – Proposal A Shall Section 2.13 be amended to provide as follows: In the exercise of their powers or in the performance of their duties, all officials, officers, appointees, and employees of the city shall take all necessary actions to ensure that no person engaged in the conduct of official business or seeking to do business with the city is discriminated against because of race, religion, political orientation, color, national origin, marital status, sex, age, handicap height, weight, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or for any cause not reasonably related to the accomplishment of a legitimate governmental purpose? YES [ ] NO [ ]

Proposal B (1 Precinct)

A proposed amendment to Section 5.10 (Nominating Petitions) of the Leslie City Charter – Proposal B Regular city elections are currently held in November of each odd- numbered year. However, starting in November 2024, regular city elections will instead be held in November of each even-numbered year pursuant to city council resolution 2023- 13, dated July 18, 2023. Shall Section 5.10 be amended to acknowledge that MCL 168.646a(1) of the Michigan Election Code requires the filing deadline for nominating petitions be “no later than 4:00 p.m. on the fifteenth Tuesday before the even-year general election” rather than this section’s current requirement of “between 125 days before the election and no later than August 10? YES [ ] NO [ ]

Proposal C (1 Precinct)

A proposed amendment to Section 6.10 (Filling Vacancies) of the Leslie City Charter – Proposal C Shall Section 6.10 be amended to remove the 30 day requirement to fill a vacancy in the office of a Council Member? YES [ ] NO [ ]

Proposal D (1 Precinct)

A proposed amendment to Section 8.4 (Preparation of Ordinances) and Section 10.9 (City Attorney) of the Leslie City Charter – Proposal D Currently, Sections 8.4 and 10.9 require the city attorney to draft all ordinances and amendments to ordinances. It is proposed to amend these sections to provide that the city attorney shall either draft or review ordinances and amendments. Shall the proposed amendment to Sections 8.4 and 10.9 be adopted? YES [ ] NO [ ]

Proposal E (1 Precinct)

A proposed amendment to Section 12.2 (Budget Procedures) and Section 12.3 (Adoption of the Budget) of the Leslie City Charter – Proposal E Sections 12.2 Budget Procedures and 12.3 Adoption of Budget, Tax Limit, refer to a second regular monthly meeting of the city council meeting in the months of April and June, but the City only holds one regular monthly meeting each month. Shall the charter be amended to remove the word “second” in Section 12.2 and remove the word “second” and add the word “regular” in Section 12.3, in order to correctly reflect the current regular meeting schedule and state when the council shall adopt the budget every June? YES [ ] NO [ ]

continued A proposed amendment to Section 13.9 (Notice of Meetings) of the Leslie City Charter The City posts notices of times and places of sessions of the board of review on its website and social media. Shall Section 13.9 be amended as follows to precisely reflect the City’s current practice: The clerk shall cause notice of the times and place of the sessions of the board of review to be published in a newspaper in general circulation within the city, and shall post the notice in one or more public places, which shall include any electronic posting on the City’s webpage or social media page, at least ten days before each session of the board. YES [ ] NO [ ]

Clinton County

Eagle Township - Supervisor

Patti Jo Schafer – REP

Troy Stroud – NPA

Charles H. Truesdell- NPA

City of East Lansing Proposal

Proposed amendment to the East Lansing city charter to change the commencement date of city council member terms of office currently, the City of East Lansing charter establishes that city council member terms of office begin the Tuesday following that city election. The city council is proposing that charter section 3.3 be amended to change the commencement date of city council member terms of office to the first Tuesday following January 1 of the following calendar year, and shall be effective beginning at the next regular city election. Shall the amendment as proposed be adopted?

The City Council is proposing that charter chapters 3 and 4 be amended to change the composition of the City Council to seven (7) members, of which the additional members shall be elected at the next regular city election as established by charter. Shall the amendment as proposed be adopted?

3.1a ranked choice voting 3.1a ranked choice voting: in the event the Michigan Bureau of Elections certifies the process for the use of ranked choice voting beginning in the election of 2023, or such subsequent odd year election once the conditions of a certified process are satisfied, the city council shall be elected in the manner prescribed in this section.

Fulton Schools Proposal

Fulton Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Fulton Schools, Gratiot and Clinton Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $34,961?

Fulton School Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Fulton Schools, Gratiot and Clinton Counties, Michigan, be increased by .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2023 to 2026, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $14,433 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Eaton RESA Proposal

Eaton Regional Education Service Agency Special Education Millage Proposal This proposal will increase the levy by the intermediate school district of special education millage previously approved by the electors. Shall the limitation on the annual amount of property tax which may be assessed against all property within the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency, Michigan, previously approved in 1985 by the electors for the education of students with a disability be increased by .9 mill ($0 .90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $3,051,828 from local property taxes authorized herein (.3288 mill of the above is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and .5712 mill is an increase above the previously approved millage level)?

Ithaca Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Ithaca Public Schools, Gratiot and Montcalm Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $820,556?

Eaton County

Mayor—Charlotte (4 Precincts)

Branden Dyer

Tim Lewis

City of Charlotte - Council Member At-Large - (4 Precincts)

Michael H. Duweck

City of Charlotte, District 1 Council Member - Partial Term Ending 11/09/2026 (2 Precincts)

Jeffrey A. Christensen

City of Charlotte, District 1 Council Member – 5 year term (2 Precincts)

Curt Scott

City of Charlotte, District 2 Council Member - Partial Term Ending 11/09/2026 (2 Precincts)

Mikaela Bliven

Kevin Fullerton

City of Eaton Rapids, Precinct 1 - Council Member (1 Precincts)

Dale K. Erion

Deb Malewski

City of Eaton Rapids, Precinct 3 - Council Member (1 Precincts)

William Steele

City of Olivet – Mayor (1 Precincts)

Laura Barlond-Maas

City of Olivet - Council Member (Vote for 3) (1 Precincts)

Joseph Davis

Joe Hoffdahl

Donald E. Walker

City of Potterville - Council Member (Vote for 4) (1 Precincts)

Jeffrey Bussard

Zachary Connor

Hannah Myers-Southerly

Bob Nichols

Allen C. Selis

Nora Smalley

Dawn M. Sweeney

City of Potterville - Council Member Partial Term Ending 12/31/2025 (1 Precincts)

Libby Ranshaw

Eaton Regional Education Agency Special Education Millage Proposal

This proposal will increase the levy by the intermediate school district of special education millage previously approved by the electors. Shall the limitation on the annual amount of property tax which may be assessed against all property within the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency, Michigan, previously approved in 1985 by the electors for the education of students with a disability be increased by .9 mill ($0 .90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $3,051,828 from local property taxes authorized herein (.3288 mill of the above is a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and .5712 mill is an increase above the previously approved millage level)? (48 Precincts)

Bellevue Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 19.9907 mills ($19.9907 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Bellevue Community Schools, Eaton, Barry and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of nine years, 2024 to 2032, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2024 is approximately $603,135 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2023 tax levy)?

Jackson County

City of Jackson – Mayor (14 Precincts)

Daniel J. Mahoney

John Wilson

City of Jackson - Council Member Ward 2 (3 precincts)

Peter Bormuth

Freddie Dancy

City of Jackson - Council Member Ward 4 (3 precincts)

Diane E. Toman

Conner Wood

City of Jackson - Council Member Ward 6 (3 precincts)

Steve Ansuini

Will Forgrave

Parma Township - Recall Supervisor - Partial Term November 20, 2024 (1 precinct)

Wendy Chamberlain – Rep.

Bobbie Norman

Manchester Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Manchester Community Schools, Washtenaw and Jackson Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Sixty-Four Million Eight Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($64,820,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping school buildings, including for school security; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new auxiliary/community gymnasium with student club space in the junior and senior high school; acquiring and installing instructional technology; equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic facilities, playgrounds, sidewalks, parking areas, and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 3.16 mills ($3.16 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 5.06 mills ($5.06 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $1,220,816 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $812,474. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 9 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 8.50 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $17,975,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $2,803,059. (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Jackson College Millage Bond Proposal

This proposal will allow the college to restore its originally authorized charter millage rate of 1.33 mills on all property for security, infrastructure and cyber security. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property within the community college district boundaries of Jackson College, Michigan, be increased by 0.1973 mill ($0.1973 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), to be levied in perpetuity, to provide funds for security, infrastructure, and cyber security; the estimate of the revenue the college will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $1,151,810 (this millage is to restore millage previously lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?

Hillsdale County

Jonesville Community Schools

Shiawassee County

Owosso Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2023 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 1.9588 mills ($1.9588 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Owosso Public Schools, Shiawassee County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $1,338,906 (this is a renewal of millage that expires with the 2023 tax levy)?

Washtenaw County

Manchester Community Schools Bond Proposal

Shall Manchester Community Schools, Washtenaw and Jackson Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Sixty-Four Million Eight Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($64,820,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including for school security; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new auxiliary/community gymnasium with student club space in the junior and senior high school; acquiring and installing instructional technology; equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic facilities, playgrounds, sidewalks, parking areas, and sites?

