Court appearance delayed for Michiganders accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge delayed the preliminary examination for a group accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Out of the 16 people charged in Michigan’s alleged fake elector scheme, six of them were expected to be in court Thursday. The six briefly appeared in court before a judge delayed their preliminary examination.

One group will have their examinations on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, while the other group will be on Jan. 30 and 31.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people in the case with eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. Investigators said the group met following the 2020 presidential election and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.”

Each alleged fake elector is currently facing 14 years in prison.

