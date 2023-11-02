Childcare costs go up, causing families to make hard decisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation is impacting the price you pay for nearly everything, including childcare.

The cost of childcare continues to go up and it’s leaving some parents with a difficult decision of whether to leave their jobs or break the bank. Some families are now paying more than 30% more for the same services compared to before the pandemic, according to a new report .

“I had to use childcare sporadically,” said Danielle Atkinson, a mother of six. She said childcare payments caused her family to cut corners in other areas.

“How do we rob Peter to pay Paul. Household things that we need fixed like are we going to fix the car? Can we go another 2,000 miles without an oil change?”

Annette Sobocinski, executive director of Childcare Network said providers are raising rates in order to keep their doors open. “It’s a challenge for them to be able to pay their staff livable wages and still continue to run a business that keeps kids safe and healthy and learning.”

Families who pay for childcare are spending less and dipping into savings more, according to the report. Or staying home altogether, like LaKiesha Thompson.

“It costs more money to put my children into daycare than it does to actually go to work. But then that puts my career on hold and I can’t pursue the things I want to pursue,” said Thompson.

It was noted, in the report, that the average family spends about three times the amount that’s suggested for childcare.

“It’s recommended that families pay no more than seven percent of their household income on childcare to be considered affordable. And families are typically paying way more than that just for one child,” said Sobocinski.

“I think that this is an issue that makes moms and dads and families, in general, feel really guilty,” said Atkinson.

A feeling of guilt for having to choose between providing childcare or going to work.

If you cannot afford child care, payment assistance is available. Use MI Bridges to apply for assistance, check your eligibility status and manage your account.

For parents looking for quality care, visit Great Start to Quality for more information.

Employees can request childcare assistance and pay one-third of the cost through the MI Tri-Share for Employees.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.