Celebrate National Peanut Butter Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s time to get nutty!

Studio 10 is a very big fan of peanut butter and today we went inside the spread!

North Americans weren’t the first to grind peanuts—the Inca beat us to it by a few hundred years—but peanut butter reappeared in the modern world because of George Washington Carver and a fellow Michigander named John Harvey Kellogg.

Peanut butter has a lot unique uses other than just a spread on your bread.

It can be used as a leather cleaner, a butter substitute and can get gum out of your hair and carpet.

For more information and tidbits, visit https://www.elpl.org/.

