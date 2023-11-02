Advertise With Us

Celebrate National Peanut Butter Month

A jar of peanut butter doesn't just have to be used for bread. What if we told you it can even clean your leather? Check out this week's Studio 10 Tidbit!
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s time to get nutty!

Studio 10 is a very big fan of peanut butter and today we went inside the spread!

North Americans weren’t the first to grind peanuts—the Inca beat us to it by a few hundred years—but peanut butter reappeared in the modern world because of George Washington Carver and a fellow Michigander named John Harvey Kellogg.

Peanut butter has a lot unique uses other than just a spread on your bread.

It can be used as a leather cleaner, a butter substitute and can get gum out of your hair and carpet.

For more information and tidbits, visit https://www.elpl.org/.

