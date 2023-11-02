Baseball Free Agency Begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baseball free agency season is here and the Detroit Tigers have two veteran players with options. Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javy Baez can remain with the Tigers or declare free agency. Rodriguez is expected to depart for another team for next season but Baez is expected to stay. He has four more years at $98 million guaranteed left with the Tigers. Neither player can leave for another team for at least five days.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.