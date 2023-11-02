Advertise With Us

Baseball Free Agency Begins

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baseball free agency season is here and the Detroit Tigers have two veteran players with options. Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javy Baez can remain with the Tigers or declare free agency. Rodriguez is expected to depart for another team for next season but Baez is expected to stay. He has four more years at $98 million guaranteed left with the Tigers. Neither player can leave for another team for at least five days.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW releases details in Ford agreement
Man arrested in Ingham County for allegedly abandoning children while driving drunk
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
WB I-96 reopens after crash involving semi-truck
Missing endangered Eaton County woman found safe

Latest News

A soccer ball
Mason to Play For State Soccer Title
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Michigan Learns 2024 Big Ten Football Schedule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Men Get Home Game in Big Ten Soccer Tournament
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s 2024 Football Schedule Now Set