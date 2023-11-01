Advertise With Us

Your One-Stop Auto Shop

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -What’s that strange noise coming from your engine? Have you had your oil changed?

From routine maintenance to major replacements, Don’s Auto has you covered bumper to bumper.

Check your engine and check out how you can get started with their services!

Lesley Machala , discussed how easy and painless it is to schedule an appointment with Don’s.

For over 20 years, Don’s has been servicing the Mid-Michigan community has helped all, especially those who feel lost when it comes to car repair and maintenance.

Fore more information, visit https://www.fleetserviceslansing.net/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW releases details in Ford agreement
SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopens after several crashes
Lansing man dies in single-car crash on WB I-96 near M-52 exit
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Missing endangered Eaton County woman found safe

Latest News

DONS AUTO
Get Your Car Right at Don's Auto
Rachelle's Recipes: Turkey Chili
Celebrating National Calzone Day
To "Paw-tect" and to Serve