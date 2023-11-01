Advertise With Us

WACTH LIVE: Woman to be sentenced on murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning of son

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, a mother will find out how much time she will spend behind bars.

Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her 4-year-old son, Liam Powers.

Background: 4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing

Her son drowned in Lake Lansing in March 2022 after the kayak they were in overturned. The boy was taken to Sparrow Hospital, where he later died.

Powers was charged because investigators said she told them her son had a life jacket on. However, officials said they could not find one at the scene.

Powers’ sentencing hearing is expected to start at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

