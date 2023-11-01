Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Cold mid-week leads to warmer weekend

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November starts with a cold Wednesday and we need to pay extra attention to roads in the morning. While most roads are fine, untreated bridges and overpasses could be slippery due to the Tuesday evening snow.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for when we may see some warmer temperatures.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976


