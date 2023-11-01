WEATHER EXTRA: Cold mid-week leads to warmer weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November starts with a cold Wednesday and we need to pay extra attention to roads in the morning. While most roads are fine, untreated bridges and overpasses could be slippery due to the Tuesday evening snow.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for when we may see some warmer temperatures.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 79° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875

Jackson Record High: 79º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.