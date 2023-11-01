WEATHER EXTRA: Cold mid-week leads to warmer weekend
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November starts with a cold Wednesday and we need to pay extra attention to roads in the morning. While most roads are fine, untreated bridges and overpasses could be slippery due to the Tuesday evening snow.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for when we may see some warmer temperatures.
More:
- Temperatures warming up for the end of the week
- Tips on driving safely in icy road conditions
- Eaton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered woman
- Mid-Michigan school districts using the Oxford report as a game plan to avoid future shootings
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2023
- Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
- Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.