Traffic Alert: SB US-127 after I-496 closed due to crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound US-127 after I-496 is shut down Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash just after 7 a.m. on Nov. 1.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

