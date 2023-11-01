Tips on driving safely in icy road conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year—driving into work might get a little chaotic with sketchy road conditions.

Take it slow on ice and snow—It’s a good thing to keep in mind.

Many of the roads in Mid-Michigan are just fine Wednesday morning, but be especially careful when driving through bridges and overpasses as they caused issues overnight. When it’s cold enough to freeze, bridges will be the first to do so.

A few crashes and some ice on the roads closed the bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Olds early Wednesday morning. The crash there was a three-crash crash. No one was hurt, but the police did wait an hour for a salt truck to arrive.

Bridges ice faster on the road because of that cold air that’s able to circulate around the bridge, which keeps the road from being able to retain heat.

A crash shut down westbound I-96 near Webberville for nearly four hours. Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

There was also a crash closing the ramp from eastbound I-496 to northbound US-127.

Between October 2021 and April 2022, there were nearly 36,000 crashes in Michigan. Nearly 20,000 of those crashes happened due to driving too fast or drivers not being able to stop quickly enough.

Here are some tips to know before heading out on cold mornings:

Take it slow over ice and snow

Watch for black ice—a thin, invisible layer of ice. It makes the road look wet, and it happens in sudden temperature drops in shaded areas.

Don’t make any sudden moves, as it can slowly turn into a skid

Don’t use cruise control—this will cause more skidding if you hit ice

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, most crashes come from speed, rear-ending and crashes on angles and turns.

On ice roads, it can take ten times longer to stop, so plan for slowdowns and keep a safe following distance.

