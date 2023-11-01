Advertise With Us

Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body

Kelly McWhirter
Kelly McWhirter(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is searching for the person who submitted an anonymous tip in the search for Kelly McWhirter’s body.

Investigators believe McWhirter, of Flushing, was murdered by her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, in October.

Investigators believe Higgins killed McWhirter and disposed of her body sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

RELATED: Investigators still searching for body of missing Flushing woman

Higgins took his own life by shooting himself in the head after law enforcement officers pulled him over for a traffic stop on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

In his Ford F-150 pickup truck, investigators found a body bag and tools used to bury a body.

Since then, investigators have been searching for McWhirter’s body. Their area of interest right now expands from Montrose to Ogemaw County, Swanson said during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

During that press conference, Swanson said he is searching for a person who submitted an anonymous letter to investigators. The letter was very powerful and talked about a specific location in Ogemaw County, Swanson said.

The letter told investigators to go to a dead-end road, look for a wheelbarrow, and look for a spot where dirt had recently been disturbed.

Investigators went to the location in the letter and found the wheelbarrow and the fresh dig site, but they did not find McWhirter’s body.

Swanson is asking the person who submitted the letter to come forward because they know something.

He said the tipster is not in trouble and law enforcement will protect them, they just need to come forward.

Investigators have searched over 500 acres from Ohio to Ogemaw County so far, Swanson said.

The sheriff’s office continues to ask for help from the public. If you have any information on this case, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

