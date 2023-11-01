Advertise With Us

Raiders Fire Their Head Coach

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks on the sideline during the second half of an...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(Ryan Sun | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach for the 11th time since 2001. Josh McDaniels is the first NFL head coach to be fired this season. The Raiders have a 3-5 record following their 26-14 loss at Detroit Monday night. McDaniels was in his second season and has four years remaining on his contract. In addition general manager Dave Ziegler was also released.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW releases details in Ford agreement
SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopens after several crashes
Lansing man dies in single-car crash on WB I-96 near M-52 exit
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Missing endangered Eaton County woman found safe

Latest News

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian...
Bears Fire Their Running Backs Coach
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Harbaugh Close to New Deal?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Honors For MSU Women Soccer Players
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Another Honor For MSU Cross Country Coach