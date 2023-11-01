Raiders Fire Their Head Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach for the 11th time since 2001. Josh McDaniels is the first NFL head coach to be fired this season. The Raiders have a 3-5 record following their 26-14 loss at Detroit Monday night. McDaniels was in his second season and has four years remaining on his contract. In addition general manager Dave Ziegler was also released.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.