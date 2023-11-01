Mid-Michigan school districts using the Oxford report as a game plan to avoid future shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A report details the response to the Oxford High School shooting, that left four students dead in 2021, and placed most of the blame on school officials... calling the shooting preventable.

According to the 572-page report, the shooting could have been avoided, if proper training and guidelines were in place.

The report -- completed by Guidepost Solutions, placed blame and missteps on the former superintendent and other school officials.

The report claims:

Individuals at every level of the district failed to provide a safe, secure environment

The absence of threat assessment guidelines was a “significant” failure

Suicide prevention guidelines had not updated since 2011 and did not meet best practices on the day of the shooting

Schools here in Mid-Michigan said they’re taking notes and using these findings in hopes of preventing school shootings in their buildings.

“A lot of our training starts with our staff,” said Mandy Stewart, Superintendent, of Charlotte Public Schools.

Stewart said the police department comes in to train staff on what to do if an active shooter is in the building. According to the nearly 600-page report, the Oxford School District failed to adopt a suicide intervention policy.

She said she requests third-party evaluations of her school’s safety procedures.

“So after that facilities walk-through was completed, we then used that feedback to tighten up our procedures,” said Stewart.

Over at St. Johns Public Schools, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume said their security footage goes directly to the local police department, helping law enforcement respond quickly and keep students and staff safe.

“I think it just gives another eye in the sky basically to try to help support us in what we’re trying to achieve. And that produces the best learning environment for our students and the safest place for our students and staff to come each day.”

Drill and door locks, Berthiaume said his team actively reviews and updates their response to threats.

Stewart said she reviews safety procedures at least twice a year to make sure staff and students can stay 10 steps ahead.

“We also have a bond that our community voted for that helped us with secure entryways, security film on our windows, and a lot of extra trainings that we’ve done through the state.”

Local school districts said they will continue working with local law enforcement to review, change, or update active shooter training and safety drills.

