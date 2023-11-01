Mid-Michigan Matters: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment scams
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now through Dec. 7, seniors 65 and older can take advantage of Medicare’s open enrollment period, but some bad actors want to scam unsuspecting seniors.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.
She explains what seniors need to know about enrollment scams in the player above.
