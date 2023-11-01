Mid-Michigan Matters: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now through Dec. 7, seniors 65 and older can take advantage of Medicare’s open enrollment period, but some bad actors want to scam unsuspecting seniors.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

She explains what seniors need to know about enrollment scams in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.