Mid-Michigan Matters: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment scams

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now through Dec. 7, seniors 65 and older can take advantage of Medicare’s open enrollment period, but some bad actors want to scam unsuspecting seniors.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is the Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.

She explains what seniors need to know about enrollment scams in the player above.

