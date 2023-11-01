Michiganders to be honored at 2023 Governor’s Service Award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few Michiganders will be honored at the Fox Theatre in Detroit next month.

On Nov. 28, 42 Michiganders will be honored at the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.

People, businesses, and nonprofits will also receive honors for their commitment to philanthropy.

“Michiganders roll up their sleeves to help their communities and always have each other’s backs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. “That spirit of service and selflessness defines us and demonstrates the power of getting things done for the people and places you love most. Every year, we come together to honor those extraordinary Michiganders who go above and beyond to serve their community and this year is no different. I look forward to meeting and celebrating all the awardees from across Michigan and hearing their stories.”

The awards, which have been held annually since 1994, highlight Michiganders who uplift their communities.

This year’s winners are:

Governor George Romney Lifetime Achievement Award: Helen Knar Cirrito (East Lansing)

Lifetime Humanitarian Award: Roland Hwang (Northville)

Excellence in Philanthropy Award: Gilbert Family Foundation (Detroit), Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation (Birmingham)

Spirit of Hope Award: Tracy Edwards (Lansing), Jeremiah Steen (Detroit), John Zaretti (Canton), Bruce Millan and Barbara Busby (Detroit)

Youth Volunteer of the Year: Vishal Swamy (Novi), Skyler McAlpine (Warren), Sawyer Hendrickson (Ludington), Mason Schlafer (Norton Shores), Julian Morris (Saginaw)

Volunteer of the Year: Moussa Niang (Detroit), Diane Young (Benton Harbor), Marcia Gonstead (Big Bay), Cisily Zuniga (Muskegon), Bob Hoffman (East Lansing)

Older Adult Volunteer of the Year: E.T. Buck (South Haven), Brenda J. Byrd (Ypsilanti), Ann Heler (Ferndale), Robert Spencer (Battle Creek), Eleanor Lopez (Mt. Pleasant), Ursulina (Nina) Gulledge (Roscommon)

Youth Impact Award: Sgt. Bryant George (Detroit), My Sister’s Keeper (Highland Park), Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency - School Success Partnership Program (Alpena), Gro-Town (Grosse Pointe Woods), Grand Haven High School Interact Club (Grand Haven)

Community Impact Award: Andrew Rickauer (Marquette), Andrea Garcia Ryan (DeWitt), Bread of Life Food Pantry (Baldwin), Suicide Survivors Fund (Marquette), Women of Colors (Saginaw)

Corporate Social Impact Award: Kellanova (Battle Creek), Steelcase (Grand Rapids), The Mitten Brewing Company (Grand Rapids)

National Service Impact Award: Diana Rodriguez-Algra (Lansing), Carolyn Bloodworth (Jackson), Kyle Caldwell (Grand Rapids), Julie Calley (Portland), Sam Singh (East Lansing)

If you’d like to attend the event, click here to register.

“The award ceremony is an inspirational event that acknowledges the valuable and important contribution of volunteering and giving to the social, cultural, economic, and environmental well-being of Michigan communities,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes in a press release. “It pays tribute to those whose efforts inspire and promote the spirit of volunteerism and giving through their exemplary endeavors. We hope it inspires everyone to serve.”

