Man arrested in Ingham County for allegedly abandoning children while driving drunk

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested on Halloween night after allegedly abandoning two children at an apartment complex while driving drunk.

Ingham County 911 received a call at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a reckless driver with children in the car near M-52 and Holt Road in Leroy Township. Officials said the driver later pulled into an apartment complex in Webberville and abandoned two children, ages 9 and 11. A deputy contacted the children, ensuring their well-being.

The deputy with the children relayed to other area law enforcement that the suspect driver was believed to be intoxicated and was seen entering westbound I-96 from M-52.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth was preparing to patrol neighborhoods on Halloween when he saw the car with the suspect traveling on I-96 near Meridian Road. The driver, a 38-year-old Wayne County man, was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had three prior arrests for operating while intoxicated.

The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. The children were safely returned to their mother. The incident was also referred to Child Protective Services.

