Local Pharmacist ready to join thousands in national Walgreens and CVS staff walk out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They’re calling it “Pharmageddon”. Pharmacists from CVS and Walgreens across the nation are walking out.

There are no reports of walkouts in the Lansing area but one local Pharmacist said she’s close to joining her peers.

Walkouts started on Monday and will continue until Wednesday. Pharmacists say it’s because of unfair working conditions.

“The pharmacists are not walking out because they want more pay, they are not walking out because they want better air conditioning, they are not walking out because they want a longer lunch break, they are walking out because they want working conditions to help them provide the best service with safety for their patients,” said an anonymous Pharmacist, that works at a Walgreens in the area.

She says her store used to have three pharmacists working per day. Now, it’s down to one, working 12 hours with a 30-minute break.

“Just one and that becomes very distressing, there are a lot of different directions the Pharmacist gets pulled and a lot of interruptions and a lot of problems to handle and that leads to a lot of distractions and that can lead to a lot of errors,” she said.

She believes that pharmacists are a pivotal piece of the healthcare system but she doesn’t feel that’s reflected.

“Doctor’s office can be hard to reach sometimes. So, if you had a question about Covid what would you do? A lot of people picked up the phone and called the pharmacy and we were there,” she said.

News 10 did reach out to Walgreens representatives for comment but they did not immediately respond but previously told CNN, “Our leaders are in our pharmacies regularly, listening to concerns and frustrations and responding to feedback. We have taken steps over the last two years to improve pharmacists’ experience, advance the profession and enable them to provide the high-value care they were trained to do. Nearly all of our 25,000 pharmacists continue to serve their customers and communities this week, and we thank them for it.”

