Advertise With Us

Lansing man dies in single-car crash on WB I-96 near M-52 exit

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a single-car crash in Leroy Township Tuesday evening.

Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to the crash on Oct. 31 at around 10:45 p.m. on westbound I-96 near the exit to M-52.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the driver—the lone passenger—in the car unresponsive. The driver, a 75-year-old Lansing man, was taken out of the car.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the Lansing man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP said weather appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.

Westbound I-96 was shut down for about four hours as officials investigated the crash.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopens after several crashes
UAW releases details in Ford agreement
Case against man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith moves to circuit court
Scam Alert: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is not asking you for money over the phone
GM recalls Lansing Delta Township Assembly, Lansing Regional Stamping employees impacted by strike

Latest News

Traffic Alert: SB US-127 after I-496 closed due to crash
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered woman
Tips on driving safely in icy road conditions
Wednesday morning weather webcast from WILX News 10
End Of The Weekend Warm-Up