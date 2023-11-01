Lansing man dies in single-car crash on WB I-96 near M-52 exit

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a single-car crash in Leroy Township Tuesday evening.

Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to the crash on Oct. 31 at around 10:45 p.m. on westbound I-96 near the exit to M-52.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the driver—the lone passenger—in the car unresponsive. The driver, a 75-year-old Lansing man, was taken out of the car.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the Lansing man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP said weather appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.

Westbound I-96 was shut down for about four hours as officials investigated the crash.

