Keeping food on the table for Mid-Michigan families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According the the Greater Lansing Food Bank, recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that food insecurity rose 31% in 2022, the largest single-year increase since the 2008 financial crisis.

“I mean it’s just an incredibly unfortunate yet uncontrolled situation that we’re facing,” said Joe Garcia.

Food pantries across Mid-Michigan are struggling to keep their shelves stocked, it’s an issue Cristo Rey Community Center CEO Joe Garcia said can only be fixed by organizations helping out one another, so they can continue to provide what is needed.

Starting on Wednesday Nov. 1 The Greater Lansing Food Bank is taking over a federal food program once ran by Capital Area Community Services. It’s a program called the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, it helps seniors in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Shiawasee Counties.

“Our goal is to make sure that all of the sites that had the CSFP program before and all of those seniors who were being served through those sites will same amount of food, type of food, and be able to distributor to seniors just like they were before,” said Michelle Lantz.

Working to maintain services while times are tough.

Cheril Glasslee from the Bread House South Church in Lansing added, “We’re a small organization, but we serve up to 200 families in a month.”

“We have to work together to be able to address problems like this,” said Garcia.

Keeping communities fed when they need it most.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank will also full take over The Emergency Food Assistance Program, serving all of those in need, not just seniors. If you have any questions about program enrollment, or want to check the status of your application, you can contact the food bank at (517) 853-7800.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.