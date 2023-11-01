Advertise With Us

Honors For MSU Women Soccer Players

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State women’s soccer players have achieved varying degrees of all Big Ten honors for the season just completed. Ellie Rutherford and Celina Riccardo were named to the second team and Ashley Harlock won the Big Ten sportsmanship award. MSU was knocked out of the Big Ten tournament in its first game, 2-1, by Iowa, in the quarter-finals. The Spartans shared the regular season title with Nebraska.

