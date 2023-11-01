Honors For MSU Women Soccer Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State women’s soccer players have achieved varying degrees of all Big Ten honors for the season just completed. Ellie Rutherford and Celina Riccardo were named to the second team and Ashley Harlock won the Big Ten sportsmanship award. MSU was knocked out of the Big Ten tournament in its first game, 2-1, by Iowa, in the quarter-finals. The Spartans shared the regular season title with Nebraska.

