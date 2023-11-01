Harbaugh Close to New Deal?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports in Ann Arbor to continue to speculate that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is close to receiving a contract extension. It is expected to make him the highest paid coach in the history of the Big Ten. Reports indicate the Regents, school President, athletic director Warde Manuel and Harbaugh are all on the same page and the contract could be signed at any time. Harbaugh is in his ninth season as Michigan coach and his team has an 8-0 record, ranked second most of this season in the weekly Associated Press poll.

