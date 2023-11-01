Advertise With Us

Harbaugh Close to New Deal?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports in Ann Arbor to continue to speculate that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is close to receiving a contract extension. It is expected to make him the highest paid coach in the history of the Big Ten. Reports indicate the Regents, school President, athletic director Warde Manuel and Harbaugh are all on the same page and the contract could be signed at any time. Harbaugh is in his ninth season as Michigan coach and his team has an 8-0 record, ranked second most of this season in the weekly Associated Press poll.

