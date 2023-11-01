First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures near 40º Wednesday, we start a warming trend today. High temperatures are back in the upper 40s today and should be in the low 50s Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s Sunday and Monday before the 40s return Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be near 40º each night through Monday. Colder air returns for the middle and end of next week.

Today starts under the clouds, but some breaks are expected in the clouds this afternoon at times. You will notice the wind is stronger today with gusts at times of 25 miles per hour out of the southwest. Tonight the clouds settle back in over the area. Friday and Saturday should be mostly cloudy across Mid-Michigan. Any rainfall Saturday should stay to our north, but it is a close call. The chance of rain showers return to the our area Saturday night and will be with us on and off into the middle of next week.

Don’t forget that we “Fall Back” into Standard Time Saturday night. The sunrise in Lansing on Saturday is at 8:15 a.m. and the sunset is at 6:27 p.m., then on Sunday they become 7:17 a.m. and 5:26 p.m..

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 2, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 76° 1938

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1895

Jackson Record High: 77º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1951

