Family of Lansing man who died in Clinton County Jail files lawsuit, alleging staff failed to provide medical care

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The family of a Lansing man who died in Clinton County jail in 2022 filed a lawsuit, alleging staff failed to provide medical care when he overdosed after his arrest.

Christopher Fisher, 29, died from a drug overdose at the Clinton County Jail in December 2022. The lawsuit filed on October 2023 said he was displaying signs of a serious medical condition while he was in jail. The lawsuit goes in-depth into the events from his arrest to his autopsy results.

The lawsuit said Fisher was pulled over by police on Dec. 13, 2022, for a missing license plate. During the traffic stop, police discovered Fisher had an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest out of Washtenaw County. Police arrested Fisher and took him to the Clinton County Jail, where he was to be held until he could be transferred to Washtenaw County.

One of the defendants performed an inmate medical screening on Fisher shortly after being processed into the jail. Before the medical screening, the lawsuit said officials found a plastic tube from a pen containing a white powdery residue—an indication Fisher recently used an opiate or other powdered narcotic substance.

According to the lawsuit, Fisher was showing signs of a serious medical condition and/or opiate intoxication at the time of the medical screening. One of the defendants said Fisher did not “appear to be under the influence of barbiturates, heroin [or] other drugs.”

The lawsuit noted that law enforcement or detention personnel in Clinton County require its officers and lockup personnel to be aware that intoxicated prisoners can be an increased risk for serious medical problems, including death, and personnel need to be alert for indicators that a prisoner may be at risk to suffer a serious medical problem due to their intoxicated state.

From around 3 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 13, officials observed Fisher and his cellmates on at least five separate occasions.

The lawsuit said the defendants did not provide immediate medical attention for Fisher after showing “clear, objective signs” he was seriously ill.

At around 5:50 p.m., the lawsuit said Fisher continued to show signs that his degree of opiate intoxication was increasing. Fisher was “nodding off” as his intoxication was increasing as he was sitting down with his head against the wall with his mouth open.

At around 7:45 p.m., Fisher laid down and remained in that position until the Defendants acknowledged his death and removed his body from the cell at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2022.

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 15, which revealed Fisher had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system and the cause of his death was a drug overdose.

The lawsuit stated, “All complained-of actions of all Defendants were done maliciously, deliberately, willfully, wantonly, knowingly, consciously, intentionally, purposely, purposefully, statistically, recklessly, with gross negligence, and/or deliberate indifference.”

The lawsuit is requesting compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney fees.

