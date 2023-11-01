Advertise With Us

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered woman

(Eaton County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Ann Luft, 62, was last seen on Oct. 31 at around 7 a.m. driving her Ford Focus in the area of Willow Highway and Creyts Road in Delta Township.

Police said her car is described as the following:

  • 2016 Ford Focus
  • Michigan License Plate DLS8991
  • Damage to the passenger side front door

The Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown where she went or where she would be headed, but she is considered missing and endangered.

If you see Luft, contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512 ext 2.

