Detroit’s striking casino workers at capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit’s casino workers, are standing up for higher wages among other things. They were at the state capitol today, asking lawmakers to support their picket line fight.

Heading into the third week of their strike, they say they got Detroit’s casinos through the pandemic, sacrificing their raises and shouldering heavier workloads.

“Since the pandemic, we have all three casinos, we have lost 1,500 jobs. You are now going in sometimes, where you are doing two or three jobs. That’s a lot to put on one person,” said Milledge McCaster, Hollywood Casino at Greektown Employee.

Feeling overworked and under-appreciated...

They’re after increased wages, better health insurance, better retirement benefits, workload reductions, and job security as the popularity of online gambling increases.

“The team members at all three casinos deserve a good fair contract that you know, shows that they do respect their employees,” said McCaster.

Although the casinos are remaining open through the strike, PlayMichigan says unionized workers account for 75% of their employees.

“We think that they are about at 50% of their full operation with the staff that they have in place. So with that, they’re probably losing out on about 1.5 to 2.5 million dollars a day, daily, in combined gaming revenue,” said Drew Ellis, the lead writer at PlayMichigan.

He estimates that Michigan is missing out on about 300-500 thousand dollars a day in tax revenue because of the strike. He also says that Detroit casinos have little control over third-party online gambling companies. Making the request for job security in this era, a hard ask.

“It’ll be interesting to see how that maybe gets touched on. I think the biggest issues right now are the wages and the health care,” said Ellis, “The longer this goes, the more it sets back the growth that Detroit has been seeing, you know coming out of the pandemic. I think that’s a big part of it too, is it would be good to see this end just for the sake of Detroit overall.”

Hoping to make a deal that gets Michigan’s 3,700 striking casino workers, back on the job.

News 10 reached out to the three casinos where workers are striking, MGM Grand Detroit, Motor City Casino, and the Hollywood Casino at Greek Town. The companies did not respond by the time of broadcast.

