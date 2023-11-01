Advertise With Us

Cool temperatures on Wednesday, and our top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today started off with very cold temperatures around Mid-Michigan. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares when we can experience a warmer air. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

