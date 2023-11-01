Cool temperatures on Wednesday, and our top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today started off with very cold temperatures around Mid-Michigan. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares when we can experience a warmer air. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 79° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875

Jackson Record High: 79º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.