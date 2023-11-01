Advertise With Us

Bears Fire Their Running Backs Coach

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian...
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) for an 8-yard loss in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - the NFL Chicago Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker. Walker’s dismissal reportedly is because of his behavior in the workplace as it is described. The announcement came from beleaguered head coach Matt Eberflus. Walker is 53 years old and the second Bears assistant to depart the team this season. The former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned n September citing health issues and those of his family as well.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW releases details in Ford agreement
SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopens after several crashes
Lansing man dies in single-car crash on WB I-96 near M-52 exit
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Missing endangered Eaton County woman found safe

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks on the sideline during the second half of an...
Raiders Fire Their Head Coach
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Harbaugh Close to New Deal?
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Honors For MSU Women Soccer Players
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Another Honor For MSU Cross Country Coach