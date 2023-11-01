Bears Fire Their Running Backs Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - the NFL Chicago Bears have fired running backs coach David Walker. Walker’s dismissal reportedly is because of his behavior in the workplace as it is described. The announcement came from beleaguered head coach Matt Eberflus. Walker is 53 years old and the second Bears assistant to depart the team this season. The former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned n September citing health issues and those of his family as well.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.