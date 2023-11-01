Another Honor For MSU Cross Country Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s director of cross country and track and field Lisa Breznau has been unanimously voted the Big Ten cross country women’s coach of the year. It is her third such honor in the past four years. Michigan State’s women won the recent Big Ten cross country championship. Breznau is a former Spartan All American now in her 14th season over all on the MSU running staff. The MSU team next runs in the NCAA regional meet in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 10th.

