UAW workers react to General Motors agreement

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People on the picket line for the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike aren’t throwing in the towel yet, stating they want the strike to end, but they’re prepared to keep it going if need be.

The one thing strikers said over and over again Monday, was the phrase ‘cautious optimism.’

“Well initially I was relieved because I’m ready to go back to work,” said Ken Clark, UAW Local 1753 member. “Cautiously optimistic because I want to look over the agreement and make an informed decision.”

Mid-Michigan’s United Autoworkers are excited about the possibility of going back to work this week after spending about two months on the picket line, hoping for a record-breaking contract.

UAW Local 1753 President Dwight Jackson said, “Yeah, once I see the full thing, from what I’ve seen and what they reported for the last two, for Stellantis and Ford, I figure they did a good deal.”

Hearing that the General Motors deal likely includes an end to wage tiers, the implementation of cost-of-living adjustments, and a 25% wage increase over 4 years, Ken Clark from UAW Local 1753 said, “A lot of the stuff that I’m hearing that we’re getting was stuff that was given up during the Great Recession, so mainly we’re getting back what we had before.”

While they were still concerned about issues such as work hours and pensions, they were anxiously awaiting the full contract deal.

“So I’m in agreement with pretty much everything I’ve been seeing,” said Jackson. “So as long as ours is just like that, if not better, yeah, I could say I’d give it a yes vote.”

Workers in Delta Township told News 10 that this strike strategy has been historic, and they hope that historic contracts will follow.

