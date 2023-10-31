Advertise With Us

Tri-county transit to provide free rides to polls

CATA vehicles in Mid-Michigan
(Sara Schulz)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Mid-Michigan transit agencies will be providing free rides to the polls on Nov. 7.

CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit will be giving residents system-wide free rides to the polls for the Nov. 7 general election.

CATA riders must inform their driver that they are traveling to or from a polling center for a free ride. Spec-Tran and rural trips must be scheduled before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. Redi-Ride trips must be booked before Nov. 6.

EATRAN riders must reserve trips from Eaton County by calling 517-543-4087 before Nov. 6

Clinton Transit riders should call 989-224-8127 or use the Clinton Transit mobile app before Nov. 7 to schedule rides. Scheduling hours are M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

“Our region’s transit authorities continue to make strides by providing transportation solutions throughout the tri-county area. Removing barriers to polling centers is just one example of the collaboration between agencies as we advance our commitment to regional mobility,” said CATA CEO and EATRAN Executive Director, Bradley T. Funkhouser.

