Trash or Treasure: Organizations encourage others to recycle candy wrappers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of candies, each one a sweet treat for Halloween. And a wrapper likely to end up in a landfill.

“Contamination is a big problem so candy wrappers get in places where they’re not supposed to because they are so small,” said Katie Brewer.

Katie Brewer works with Greater Laingsburg Recyclers. This is her 2nd year participating with Trash or Treasure. A campaign that started in 2019 helping to reduce waste on earth.

“It’s a great way to take a little bit of ownership of the waste that you make during a holiday that is really enjoyable and wonderful, but how can we make that holiday a little bit sweeter through sustainability,” said Katie Kinnear.

Katie Kinnear works with Rubicon, a software company providing waste management and recycling.

“I think it’s helpful to have kids think about even something as small and tiny as candy wrappers,” said Brewer. “When we consume so much candy during the holidays they really add up very quickly.”

As for Jessica Nelson with Laingsburg Girl Scouts, she says it’s important to teach kids that even the smallest action can make a difference.

“The trash can overwhelm us in an instance, so it’s just something that we want to teach our girls,” said Nelson. “They love the idea of the wrappers being turned into doggy doodoo bags. They all got a kick out of that of course.”

Nearly 600 million pounds of candy is bought every year for Halloween. Although it’s not just Halloween that racks up candy, Valentines is in the running with nearly 60 million pounds of chocolate.

“This year we’ll collect through all those holidays,” said Brewer. “Hopefully get more candy wrappers and be able to send back after that last holiday.”

Originally, the campaign was made for Halloween but starting this Fall, they’ll be extending year-round to cover every holiday. Helping to give kids and adults a better future.

“We’re excited to get kids involved,” said Brewer. “They are our future, and we want them to be thinking about recycling and how to be good stewards of the Earth.”

In the end saving the earth and your sweet tooth. You can drop off your candy wrappers on November 7th at Laingsburg Recyclers Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and November 11th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

