Supreme Court to decide if politicians can block citizens on social media

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Long gone are the days when taxpayers would reach their public officials by letter. In a world led by social media, all it takes is one click to get their message across. But when public officials have the power to block those messages out, could it be a violation of First Amendment rights?

Liam Minihan, who grew up in East Lansing, said, “If it’s like your personal account and you’re using it to project yourself in the political arena, then I don’t know. It’s tricky.”

It’s now a debate for the justices of the United States Supreme Court after members of a California school board and a Port Huron city manager faced lawsuits for blocking people on social media. This prompted a hearing on how politicians should use online platforms like Facebook and X — formerly known as Twitter.

One civil liberties advocate says blocking gives politicians too much social power. David Greene from the Electronic Frontier Foundation stated, “It really gives officials the ability to distort the public dialogue, and make it seem that everything they say is widely supported because they’ve suppressed opposing views.”

Some people in Mid-Michigan take a similar stance. Liam Minihan, who grew up in East Lansing, said, “I think when you become a politician, you have to open yourself up to criticism, and a lot of it you’re going to see as unfounded.”

But when it comes to potential threats, harassment, or the spread of false information, Pam Sawatzki, a Meridian Township resident, believes, “Absolutely you have the right to block them, I feel like. Why would you take that from anybody? They wouldn’t even do it in person, come up to you and start saying all these things.”

It’s a debate that’s split public opinion and the opinion of the court. However, it serves as a message of caution for politicians working in the digital age.

