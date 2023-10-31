Stretch of Haslett Street in Hillsdale reopens to traffic following emergency bridge repairs

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Haslett Street between Reading Avenue and Lake Wilson Road reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after a car struck the train bridge over Haslett Street on Oct. 16.

The roadway was closed since the crash on Monday, Oct. 16, as crews assessed the damage to the bridge.

Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) performed emergency repairs to the bridge, but the repairs did not change the bridge’s height. Hillsdale officials were advised that MDOT is working on a plan to build a new bridge at the same location that will be taller than the current one, but the new height is unknown at this time. MDOT is anticipating that the replacement bridge will likely be constructed in 2025.

It’s important to note that low-clearance warning signs are installed along the roadway. Drivers are urged to adhere to the posted bridge clearance signs and heed those warnings to ensure that the vehicle can safely clear the bridge before proceeding.

