Lansing Police give tips on staying safe while trick-or-treating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families across Mid-Michigan will be dressed up in costumes and out collecting candy for Halloween, but there are a few tips and tricks you should be aware of to make sure you and your family stay safe Tuesday night.

Lansing Police said it is important for younger children out trick-or-treating to have adult supervision. If the children are older, they should walk in groups and have a planned route reviewed by an adult.

Trick-or-treaters should stay on the sidewalks and ensure they only cross the street at the crosswalks. To ensure drivers can spot trick-or-treaters walking the neighborhood or crossing the street using glow sticks or having something reflective on your costume can help.

Lansing Police Captain Eric Pratl said it is important to be on the lookout for anything suspicious when collecting candy.

“It’s just important that parents are able to take a look at their kids’ candy when they get them to look for any wrappers that may be tampered with or anything like that. It’s also important that we only take homemade treats from people that we actually know.”

Police said if any candy wrappers are opened, toss them in the trash to be safe. To those passing out candy Tuesday night, turn on your porch light so trick-or-treaters know it’s okay to stop by. Captain Pratl also said if you see anything suspicious when out trick-or-treating, do not hesitate to call the police.

