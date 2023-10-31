Spartans Preparing For Senior Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a three point underdog to Nebraska Saturday when the teams meet in the final game in Spartan Stadium. It is the earliest date for a home finale for MSU since 1900. Nebraska leads the all time series nine wins to three for MSU including their last meeting, 23-20 in overtime in 2021. Nebraska, under first year coach Matt Rhule, has a 5-3 season record and is in a four way tie for first place in the Big Ten West. Nebraska has won five of its last six games. The Spartans are 2-6 and hoping to end a six game losing streak before playing final games at Ohio State and Indiana before the November 24th final game in Ford Field against Penn State.

