Scam Alert: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is not asking you for money over the phone

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a caller impersonating an officer and demanding money over the phone.

Police said the scammer impersonating Sgt. Scott Watson from the Sheriff’s Office is calling citizens, saying they missed court or a subpoena. The scammer said if they don’t purchase gift cards or pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they will never call citizens and demand payment over the phone or threaten arrest.

Police said those who encounter this scammer should tell the scammer they are calling the police and block the caller.

If you have been a victim and sent money or gift cards, call 9-1-1 to report the fraudulent activity.

