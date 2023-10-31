SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopens after several crashes

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopened Tuesday morning after several crashes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the closure just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Capital Area Ingham County Alerts said the freeway was shut down due to several crashes.

The freeway reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

