Red Wings Activate Carter Mazur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings Tuesday activated Carter Mazur from the injured non-roster list. He has been assigned to the team’s minor league affiliate in Grand Rapids. Mazur began his pro career at Grand Rapids at the end of last season and scored six points in six games. He had played two seasons at the University of Denver.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.