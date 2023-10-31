Advertise With Us

Red Wings Activate Carter Mazur

(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings Tuesday activated Carter Mazur from the injured non-roster list. He has been assigned to the team’s minor league affiliate in Grand Rapids. Mazur began his pro career at Grand Rapids at the end of last season and scored six points in six games. He had played two seasons at the University of Denver.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SB US-127 after Lake Lansing Road reopens after several crashes
East Lansing police searching for suspects accused of vandalism
UAW releases details in Ford agreement
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Stolen gun seized by MSP
Michigan State Police seize stolen gun in traffic stop

Latest News

A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
CMU Checking Out Possible Michigan Scout at MSU Game
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Preparing For Senior Day
Track and Field Stadium
Another Big Honor For LCC Runner
Detroit Lions
Lions Make Late Trade Tuesday