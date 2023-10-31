Oxford High School ‘failed to provide to keep students safe’ during shooting, report claims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A report detailing the response to the Oxford High School shooting has been released.

The nearly 600-page document details the school’s response and law enforcement’s reaction.

The report, released by Guidepost Solutions, claims, “individuals at every level of the District, from the Board to the Superintendent and his cabinet to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment.”

The report also found that “the District was responsible for keeping Madisyn, Tate, Justin, Hana and all of the other OHS survivors and students safe and secure at OHS on November 30, 2021, but failed to do so.”

The 572-page report can be found by clicking here. (Warning: this link contains a large PDF file detailing traumatic and disturbing events. Reader discretion is advised.)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.