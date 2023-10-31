Advertise With Us

Oxford High School ‘failed to provide to keep students safe’ during shooting, report claims

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A report detailing the response to the Oxford High School shooting has been released.

The nearly 600-page document details the school’s response and law enforcement’s reaction.

The report, released by Guidepost Solutions, claims, “individuals at every level of the District, from the Board to the Superintendent and his cabinet to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment.”

The report also found that “the District was responsible for keeping Madisyn, Tate, Justin, Hana and all of the other OHS survivors and students safe and secure at OHS on November 30, 2021, but failed to do so.”

The 572-page report can be found by clicking here. (Warning: this link contains a large PDF file detailing traumatic and disturbing events. Reader discretion is advised.)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating shooting in South Lansing, assist Lansing Township in another shooting investigation
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
UAW expands strike to General Motors plant in Tennessee
UAW releases details in Ford agreement

Latest News

13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
UAW strike
End of strike brings positives for local economy
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New...
Trash or Treasure: Organizations encourage others to recycle candy wrappers