Michigan’s $3.6 million investment into semiconductor training and education

By Justin Kent
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new investment of $3.6 million will provide Michigan State University and Lansing Community College with Grants to increase education and training on semiconductors.

A semiconductor is used in almost every electronic device from your car to your cell phone.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp has partnered with higher education to grow the industry workforce in the state.

Thomas Schuelke a Michigan State professor of Computer Engineering said the industry is growing every day because we are constantly using products with semiconductors.

Schuelke said, “Look everybody who walks around has a cell phone in their pocket. Now this thing is full of semiconductors. They wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for semiconductors, they would still go to the wall and pick up a receiver, and try to talk to someone. this is what it is , it is out there, everybody needs it, and everybody has it.”

With the money, MSU looks to start a camp for high school and middle school students to stay on campus and get hands on with industry jobs.

Lansing Community College will put together a ten-day technician quick-start boot camp at no cost so they can grow the workforce.

Kerry Ebersole Singh with MEDC said " We know we need to mobilize and support building talent pipelines that will not only offer opportunity to our residents and to our students here but also prepare the next generation of workforce. "

along with the Lansing Schools, Oakland University, Wayne State, Washtenaw Community College, Michigan Tech, and University of Michigan will also receive funding to help promote the high-tech job.

