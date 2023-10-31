Man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith to appear in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecutors will be making their case in court against Rashad Trice—the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith from Lansing.

Prosecutors will present evidence Tuesday in their hope the case goes to trial. Prosecutors argue Trice kidnapped Wynter from her Lansing home in July and strangled her. Wynter’s body was found two days later in a Detroit alley.

Trice’s preliminary exam is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

