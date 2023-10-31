Advertise With Us

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith to appear in court

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prosecutors will be making their case in court against Rashad Trice—the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith from Lansing.

Prosecutors will present evidence Tuesday in their hope the case goes to trial. Prosecutors argue Trice kidnapped Wynter from her Lansing home in July and strangled her. Wynter’s body was found two days later in a Detroit alley.

Trice’s preliminary exam is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Previous Coverage
Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Wynter Cole Smith
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Wynter Cole Smith
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges
Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
Rashad Trice
Feds not seeking death penalty against man accused of killing Wynter Cole Smith
Rashad Maleek Trice
Defense attorney breaks down the death penalty in Michigan
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lansing police searching for suspects accused of vandalism
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
UAW releases details in Ford agreement
General Motors releases statement on tentative agreement with UAW
Stolen gun seized by MSP
Michigan State Police seize stolen gun in traffic stop

Latest News

Prosecutors will be making their case in court against Rashad Trice—the man accused of...
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Wynter Cole Smith to appear in court
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Halloween Snowflakes
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
13th Christmas Tree from the lower peninsula comes to Lansing
UAW strike
End of strike brings positives for local economy
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Oxford High School ‘failed to provide to keep students safe’ during shooting, report claims